Azerbaijan confirms 1 more COVID-19 cases, 4 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Azerbaijan has detected one new COVID-19 cases, four patients have recovered, and one patient died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,758 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 782,996 of them have recovered, and 9,713 people have died. Currently, 49 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,781 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,890,579 tests have been conducted so far.