Azerbaijan reveals number of historical, cultural monuments located in country’s liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Representatives of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture were sent to lands liberated from Armenian occupation and began to perform tasks related to the primary inventory and protection of cultural objects (monuments and institutions) the State Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture told Trend.

According to State Service, 403 historical and cultural monuments with state registration were inspected at the first stage.

Monitoring of 162 objects (new discovered monuments) located in these territories was carried out, which do not have state registration, but are of historical, architectural and archaeological value.

It was found, during the monitoring, that 51 of 185 historical and cultural monuments with state registration were completely destroyed, and 134 were partially destroyed.

Also, 864 cultural institutions were identified during the initial monitoring, including 462 libraries, 20 museums, 26 children's music schools, one cinema, two theaters, two galleries, three cinema clubs.

Currently, the monitoring is ongoing.