Embassy of India organizes Cultural Program at AUL (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Embassy of India, Baku with the support of the Azerbaijan University of Languages(AUL) organized a Cultural Program on the theme of Bollywood Dance and Songs on May 31 at the AUL, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani singers and dancers gave sensational performances, which were enjoyed by all, including university students.

In his welcome remarks, Ambassador of India B.Vanlalvawna thanked the AUL for the support extended and all the artists for their wonderful performances.

The event was attended by AUL Vice Rector Mr Novruz Mammadov, Mr Anar Rahimov, Head of the AUL International Cooperation Department, and other dignitaries.