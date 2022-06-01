Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces on state border with Armenia come under fire - MoD (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 09:07

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Armenian armed forces using small arms shot the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of Aghdam settlement (Tovuz district) and Zeylik settlement (Kalbajar district) from the positions in the direction of Musurskend and Yukhari Shorja settlements of Tovuzgala and Basarkechar regions on the state border of the two countries from the evening of May 31 until the night of June 1, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, adequate response measures were taken by the units of Azerbaijani army.