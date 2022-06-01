Azerbaijani athlete talks about her experience at Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship of Ojag Sport Club

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Azerbaijani participant of the 1st Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship of Ojag Sport Club, student of the club, Maryam Guliyeva said she’s receiving a big competitive experience in the championship, Trend reports.

“For the first time I saw the performances of gymnasts on TV. I liked the way they performed the exercises so much that I myself wanted to train. I’m feeling good at the competitions, having almost no excitement. Here all of us are gaining the competitive experience, getting the opportunity to demonstrate our skills, and showing everything learned,” the six-year-old gymnast noted.

The young athlete also noted that the support of her family members is extremely important for her at the competitions.

"My parents and grandmother came to support me today. Their support gives me strength," she added.

The 1st Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship of Ojag Sport Club is being held at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex on June 1-2. As many as 248 gymnasts, including 202 athletes representing the capital's sports clubs, and 46 young gymnasts from the country's regions, are taking part in the Championship. There are 11 teams in group exercises representing Baku clubs and four teams from the regions among the championship participants performing both in the individual program and as part of teams in group exercises in the age categories of ‘kids’, ‘pre-juniors’ and ‘juniors’.

During the two-day competitions, the young graces are competing in the All-Around both in the individual program and in group exercises.