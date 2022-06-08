Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Some 1,772 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 8, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 245 citizens, the second dose to 149, while the third dose and the next doses to 1,234 citizens. Some 144 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,737,949 vaccine doses were administered, 5,349,904 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,850,340 people - the second dose, 3,290,717 people - the third dose and the next doses.

Some 246,988 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.