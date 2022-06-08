Baku residents thank President Ilham Aliyev for opening of new "Chambarakand" park (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created in a newly built 'Chambarakand' park in Baku's Sabayil district, Trend reports.

Head of the Baku City Executive Authority Eldar Azizov informed the head of state of the work done in the park.

President Ilham Aliyev enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku from the new park.

Meanwhile, residents of the capital shared their impressions of the new park with Trend TV.

Baku resident Nigar Mirzoyeva expressed her excitement about the opening of the new park.

"The park provides every condition for the recreation of children and adults. I brought my child here to have a rest right after its opening. I would like to thank everyone who've made efforts in the opening of the beautiful resting place".

Another resident of the capital Vusal Shirinov shared his great delight related to such a significant event.

"This is one of the best recreation parks in Baku. I express my deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his constant concern for the well-being of citizens."

Dilber Garayeva, a resident of the capital, also noted that she was very pleased with the opening of the new park and thanked President Ilham Aliyev in this regard.