International Automobile Federation's president visits Heydar Aliyev Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. President of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), former rally driver Mohammed Ben Sulayem has visited Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Trend reports.

First, Sulayem viewed the cars in the Heydar Aliyev Museum [inside the center], which were used by the national leader Heydar Aliyev, and also got acquainted with the video and photo archive documents presented in the museum, covering all periods of the life and activities of the national leader, and various exhibits.

The FIA ​​president, having become familiarized with the ‘Pearls of Azerbaijan: in the flow of history’, ‘Musical instruments: unity and diversity’, and ‘Doll in art’ exhibitions, also viewed the classic cars presented at the center.

Sulayem and President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) Anar Alakbarov awarded diplomas to the winners of the ‘Ecological Vehicle of the Future’ virtual drawing competition among schoolchildren. The competition was organized by AAF and Azerbaijan Automobile Dealers Association.

Besides, the president of FIA held meeting with the Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, during which they discussed bilateral relations, and AAF activities in the field of motor sports.