BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Baku track is unique, 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen of the Red Bull team told Trend.

He noted that the Baku track is different from other tracks. It has exciting twists and turns.

"But I can say that the Baku track is unique," he said.

Speaking about the victory in Baku, Verstappen said that it is difficult to think about victory in advance, because there were strong opponents.