PwC Azerbaijan's Formula 1 Marshals Team participated in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022

On 10-12 June 2022 Baku hosted the 6th Formula 1 race at Baku City Circuit track. As in the previous years, this year PwC Azerbaijan's team of 26 people participated in the race as marshals servicing Sector 1, one of the most intense and dynamic sectors on the track. In total, Sector 1 had 51 marshals consisting of PwC employees, alumni, our clients and friends.

This year, Inara Namaliyeva, Human Capital Leader of PwC Azerbaijan, again took the leadership of Sector 1 with the support of two deputies from our team, Firangiz Huseynova and Igor Bugriyev.

Every year's race is remarkable for PwC. It pushes the team to make a difference by demonstrating true team spirit, effective communication and problem solving. This time, during the final lap of Formula 2, one of the drivers was pushed by the other drivers into the wall, which led to a massive crash. Because of the well-coordinated work and preparedness of our marshals, the driver was quickly helped out and provided with the first medical aid. The track was cleared immediately.

"Every year the F1 gives us an opportunity to challenge ourselves, work together and support each other. It is remarkable how the team has demonstrated the PwC Values and Purpose in real time", said PwC Azerbaijan’s Chief of Marshals, Inara Namaliyeva.

