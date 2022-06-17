Mine explosion takes place in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. An anti-personnel mine exploded on the territory of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Trend reports via the press service of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

According to the press service, the incident took place while the agency’s employee was performing his duties.

The incident is under investigation and the public will be informed about the results of the investigation, added the press service.