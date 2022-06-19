Housing construction continues in Azerbaijan's Shusha - official

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 19. Cultural and historical monuments were demolished and destroyed on Azerbaijani lands during the Armenian occupation, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] Aydin Karimov said, Trend reports.

Karimov made the remark speaking at the plenary meeting on "Glance at restoration and development of Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions of Azerbaijan".

According to Karimov, after the end of the war, restoration work began in Shusha.

"Seven boiler houses have been equipped to heat the main buildings and structures of the city. Immediately after the end of the war, substations were built, thanks to which electricity was supplied to the city," he noted.

The construction of a housing complex in Shusha is underway, and after its commissioning the former internally displaced persons will be accomodated there, added the official.