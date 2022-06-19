Azerbaijani team wins bronze at European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in İsrael

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. During the final day of competition at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Tel Aviv (Israel), the Azerbaijani team in group exercises with a score of 34.750 points won bronze in the program with five hoops, Trend reports.

The first place was taken by the Italian team (36.650 points), the second place was taken by the representatives of Israel (36.450 points).

Today, the Azerbaijani team in group exercises will also perform in one more final - in the program with three ribbons and two balls.

The team includes Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Gummatova, Elizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina.

Along with this, the finals in the individual program were held today, as a result of which Zohra Agamirova took eighth place in the ball exercise (31.450 points) and sixth position in the clubs program (32.150 points), Arzu Jalilova ranked eighth in the ribbon exercise (28.500 points).

Уarlier in the course of the competition, the Azerbaijani grace, junior Kamilla Gafarova won bronze in the clubs program, and the Azerbaijani team in group exercises was awarded bronze in the all-around program.

The European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship takes place in Tel Aviv (Israel) on June 15-19.