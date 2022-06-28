Student of MTK International School admitted to 8th most rated university in world (AD)

Said Nasibov, an 11th grade student of the Modern Educational Complex named in Honour of Heydar Aliyev, has been admitted to UCL (University College London), which ranks 8th place in the ranking list of world universities.

He has also received admission from the world’s top universities like Korea Advanced Institute of Technology and Science (KAIST), Nanyang Technological University, National University of Singapore, University of British Columbia, and eventually he made his choice to study at the University College London.

Our student has won a silver medal in computer science at the XVIII International Jautikov Olympiad (IZHO) in Kazakhstan in 2022, as well as bronze medals in computer science at the International Lutfi Zadeh Olympiad and the VI International Megapolis Olympiad in 2021, Singapore. He is also a bronze medalist of the International Informatics Olympiad, a gold medalist of the Republican Subject Olympiads in Informatics and SASMO International Mathematical Olympiad, and the winner of other international Olympiads.

We congratulate Said, his parents, and his hard-working teachers who had put a lot of effort into his achievements, and we wish success to all the young people who have worthily represented Azerbaijan in international tournaments and made our country popular and proud.