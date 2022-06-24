Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR, Kapital Bank sign Memorandum of Cooperation (PHOTO)

A Memorandum of Cooperation has been signed between SOCAR's Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and Kapital Bank, which pays special attention to the development of education.

The signing ceremony was attended by BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kapital Bank Rovshan Allahverdiyev and representatives of both institutions.

The memorandum provides for cooperation between Kapital Bank and BHOS in various areas. Under the document, it is planned to implement effective measures, such as the establishment of scholarship programs for students, the organization of various conferences, the holding of Career Days, and the employment of graduates. Students will not be the sole beneficiaries of the memorandum. Employees of Kapital Bank will also have the opportunity to participate in various trainings and educational programs.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rector Elmar Gasimov stressed that the memorandum laid the foundation for fruitful cooperation with Kapital Bank: “Cooperation with the country's first bank creates great opportunities for students. The memorandum of cooperation signed by us creates ample employment opportunities for BHOS students majoring in Business Administration, Computer Engineering and Information Security. Our student Huseyn Gambarov is already working at Kapital Bank and 4 of our students are doing an internship there. We believe that next year these figures will increase. We hope that our cooperation with Kapital Bank will be beneficial for both sides and our society.”

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kapital Bank Rovshan Allahverdiyev noted that they have always attached great importance to cooperation with educational institutions and that thanks to this, a large number of specialists have been trained: “Thank you for your interest in partnership with Kapital Bank. Thanks to such projects, a large number of students work and practice in our bank. Baku Higher Oil School is a university that provides high quality education. Quality education means quality professionals. As the bank that trains the most financial market specialists, we believe that cooperation with BHOS will make a great contribution to the development of this area.”

It should be noted that Kapital Bank regularly pays attention to educational projects. The bank's participation in various projects, such as the International Education Fair, the Republican Subject Olympiad, "Teach for Azerbaijan", "Educational Bus", "I Have an Idea", "Groups of Tomorrow", as well as its joint activities with other educational institutions, such as Azerbaijan State Economic University, Baku Engineering University, Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, ADA University is a vivid confirmation of this.

In the near future, it is also planned to implement new projects in the field of education.

At the end of the ceremony, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kapital Bank Rovshan Allahverdiyev was awarded a diploma of "Honored Guest".