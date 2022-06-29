Azerbaijan confirms 36 more COVID-19 cases, 27 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Azerbaijan has detected 36 new COVID-19 cases, 27 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,224 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,343 of them have recovered, and 9,717 people have died. Currently, 164 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,174 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,961,028 tests have been conducted so far.