bp to continue its partnership with Azerbaijan’s National Olympic and Paralympic Committees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. bp today announced its decision to extend its partnership with Azerbaijan’s National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee. Under the new agreement, bp will continue to support the country’s national teams until the end of 2024.

The initial partnership agreement was signed in January 2012, ahead of the London 2012 Games and since then it has been extended three times - in 2013, 2016 and now until 2024. This partnership has provided a good opportunity for bp to work closely with the two committees in support of the development of Azerbaijan’s national sport.

Addressing the extension agreement signing event held in Baku today, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, Communications and External Affairs, said:

"Taking this opportunity I would like to extend the bp family’s congratulations to Azerbaijan’s National Olympic Committee on the 30th anniversary of their founding. This is also the age of bp in Azerbaijan. Over the past 30 years we have joined our efforts with those of all other supporters of Azerbaijan’s national sport to provide more opportunities for development and successful participation in major international events.

We are now very delighted to be able to continue our partnership with the National Olympic and Paralympic teams as they strive for even greater success in the next Olympic and Paralympic Games. In fact, Azerbaijan is the only country where bp will continue to support both Olympic and Paralympic movements. This reflects bp’s firm commitment to continuing to support the country’s sustainability efforts and investing in the areas where we believe we can make the most difference."

Chingiz Huseynzada, vice-president of the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee, said: “The local Partnership Agreement signed between bp and Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee will support the Olympic Movement in Azerbaijan. One of the two major issues underlying the Olympic Movement is the activities of volunteers and the other is the activities of partners. It is these two activities that make the Olympic Movement even more remarkable. We are delighted to establish cooperation relations with business structures of Azerbaijan. I believe that this Agreement will contribute to the development of Azerbaijani sports.”

Ilgar Rahimov, president of the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee, said: “The partnership agreement that we have signed today will further promote the development of the Paralympic movement in our country. We have been partnering with bp for more than 10 years now. We have always been very pleased to see bp’s support during various social initiatives, international Para Judo Grand Prix competitions hosted by our country and events associated with the children Paralympic movement.

“The national Paralympic team won 14 gold, one silver and four bronze medals during the Tokyo XVI Summer Paralympic Games. Now, our goal is to at least beat this achievement at the upcoming Paris Summer Paralympics. We would be very glad to see such a respected company as bp next to us while we will prepare for and participate in upcoming international competitions. bp’s continuous support to Paralympic sports in Azerbaijan helps emphasize that sport is meant for everyone in this society. I am sure that going forward our relationship with bp will further develop and get even stronger.”

In addition to these partnerships, bp has also supported Azerbaijan’s participation in numerous big international sporting events including the first European Games and the fourth Islamic Games held in Baku in 2015 and 2017 respectively, the World Para Judo Grand Prix competitions held in Baku in 2020 and 2021.