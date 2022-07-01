Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Some 1,908 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 1, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 579 citizens, the second dose to 246, while the third dose and the next doses to 922 citizens. Some 161 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,768,446 vaccine doses were administered, 5,355,145 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,854,038 people – the second dose, 3,309,825 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 249,438 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.