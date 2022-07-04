Azerbaijan introduces new disability criteria (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted at 11:38

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. New disability criteria has been introduced in Azerbaijan starting from July 1, 2022, Azerbaijan's State Medical-Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Agency told Trend.

Agency noted that a citizen applying for a disability must apply to the clinic at the place of residence for registration. The disability assessment will be carried out within 15 working days after the issuance of the relevant referral.

Amendments in this regard were made earlier to the Law "On the Rights of Persons with Disabilities". The changes came into effect on July 1, 2022.

According to new rules, disability will be determined by the degree of loss of bodily functions, as a percentage.

Therefore, first group of disability will be prescribed for the loss of 81-100 percent of body functions, second group - 61-80 percent, third group - 31-60 percent.

Disability was determined by 150-160 diseases in accordance with old rules, but under the new rules, the number of diseases increased to 700.

Disabled people will not have to undergo examination again after a certain period as it was required before.