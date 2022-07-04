Azerbaijan confirms 17 more COVID-19 cases, 11 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Azerbaijan has detected 17 new COVID-19 cases, 11 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,388 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,453 of them have recovered, and 9,717 people have died. Currently, 218 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,574 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,972,527 tests have been conducted so far.