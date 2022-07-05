Azerbaijan confirms 49 more COVID-19 cases, 12 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Azerbaijan has detected 49 new COVID-19 cases, 12 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,437 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,465 of them have recovered, and 9,718 people have died. Currently, 254 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,403 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,974,930 tests have been conducted so far.