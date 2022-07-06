Azerbaijan reveals number of registered religious communities for 1H2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The Azerbaijani State Committee on Religious Associations totally registered 992 religious communities in the first half of 2022, Head of the Committee’s Department of Religious Associations Jahandar Alifzade said, Trend reports.

Alifzade made the remark at a meeting of the committee’s board on the results of 1H2022 and upcoming tasks.

According to him, during the reporting period, the import and distribution of books promoting religious intolerance, discrimination and radicalism in the country were prevented.

Meanwhile, the expertise of 108 books of religious content submitted for expertise for publication was carried out, and 178 religious books received control stamps, added the official.