Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Some 1,680 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 9, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 377 citizens, the second dose to 167 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1013 citizens. Some 123 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,781,757 vaccine doses were administered, 5,369,466 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,855,346 people – the second dose, 3,316,486 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 250,459 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.