Society Materials 10 July 2022 10:01
Plane heading from Baku to Moscow returns to airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The captain of J2 807 flight from Baku to Moscow (Vnukovo Airport) with Airbus A340 of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) decided to return to the airport due to a technical reason, Trend reports with reference to the press service of AZAL.

"The Airbus A340 landed safely at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 09:11.

Passengers of delayed Baku-Moscow and Moscow-Baku flights will be accommodated in a hotel and provided with everything necessary until technical problems of the aircraft are resolved."

