Azerbaijan commemorating anniversary of Tovuz battles, which led to second Karabakh war victory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. Two years have passed since the day when the Armenian armed forces grossly violated the ceasefire regime in the direction of the Tovuz district, which triggered the beginning and subsequently the victory of Azerbaijan in the second Karabakh war.

On the first day of fighting – July 12, 2020, the Armenian armed forces units subjected to fire the Azerbaijani Army positions and tried to go on the offensive. However, as a result of the adequate retaliatory measures, the opposing side retreated, suffering considerable losses.

While repelling the enemy attacks, three Azerbaijani servicemen had been killed, five were wounded.

On the night of July 13, the Armenian military units once again shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Army, including the Aghdam village of the Tovuz district. Azerbaijan took stronger retaliatory measures, using artillery fire to destroy the stronghold, artillery mounts, vehicles, and manpower of the enemy. The crushing blows resulted in the significant losses from the Armenian side.

The Security Council held a meeting under the chairmanship of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the same day. In the next few days, the situation remained tense, the fierce battles continued.

On the night of July 14-15, tens of thousands of young people marched through Baku to express their support for the Azerbaijani army. The next day, loads of young people applied to the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription to enlist in the Azerbaijani army.

On the morning of July 16, Aghdam, Dondar Gushchu and Vakhidli villages of the Tovuz district were intensively fired by the enemy from large-caliber weapons and mortars. However, the opposite side was suppressed by return fire. Despite the tense situation, relative calm was observed in the Tovuz direction of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border on July 17.

Some 12 Azerbaijani servicemen became martyrs, and one civilian died following the Tovuz battles. A total of 100 enemy servicemen have been killed, as well as enemy military equipment was disabled as a result of the Tovuz battles.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva are giving every support to the martyr families through special care and attention.

The Tovuz battles once again demonstrated the military weakness of Armenia and the fierce fighting spirit of the Azerbaijani people. Thus, these battles became another page in the glorious history of Azerbaijani Army.