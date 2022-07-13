Azerbaijani aerobic gymnastics team wins bronze at Birmingham 2022 World Games (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Azerbaijani gymnasts are taking part in the 11th World Games, which started on July 7 in the US’s Birmingham city (Alabama), Trend reports via press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

Representatives of 103 countries take part in competitions in 36 types of sports.

Azerbaijan is represented in two gymnastic disciplines at multi-sport competitions - rhythmic and aerobic gymnastics.

Azerbaijani team in aerobic gymnastics, which joined the competition on July 12, which includes Aykhan Ahmadli, Rauf Hajiyev, Nigar Mir Jalalli, Nazrin Mustafayeva, Madina Mustafayeva, Sanan Mahmudlu, Khadija Guliyeva and Vladimir Dolmatov, won a bronze medal at the competition in the aerodance program.

Azerbaijan is represented at the rhythmic gymnastics competitions by the winner of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, two-time silver medalist of the Summer Universiade, participant of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Zohra Agamirova.

Agamirova took fifth place in the final exercises with a hoop. She will perform in the finals of the exercises with ribbon and clubs on July 13.

The group aerobics team, which included Vladimir Dolmatov, Madina Mustafayeva, Khadija Guliyeva, Imran Imranov and Khoshgadam Guliyeva, will also test their strength.