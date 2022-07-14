Citizen of Türkiye hits mine in Azerbaijan's liberated Khojavand (UPDATE)

Title changed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Citizen of Türkiye Yalpir Yildiray, born in 1987, hit mine in the liberated Taghavard village, Khojavand district (Azerbaijan), the District Prosecutor’s Office told Trend.

According to the prosecutor’s office, information about the incident was received at nearly 14:00 (GMT+4) July 14.

During a preliminary investigation, it was found that Yildiray, who worked as an excavator driver in a construction company, received various injuries as a result of a mine explosion during repair and construction work in the area.

The Khojavand District Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the incident.