Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Some 1,935 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 15, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 395 citizens, the second dose to 142 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,220 citizens. Some 178 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,787,674 vaccine doses were administered, 5,360,841 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,855,878 people – the second dose, 3,319,936 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Some 251,019 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.