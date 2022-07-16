Azerbaijan to hold next European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. The next European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship will be held on May 17-21, 2023, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

According to the federation, this decision was made following a vote at a meeting of the Executive Committee held on July 16 at the headquarters of the European Gymnastics in Lausanne.

This will be the fifth European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Azerbaijan.

Baku hosted the continental championships of this sport in 2007, 2009, 2014 and 2019.