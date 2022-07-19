Azerbaijani minister talks new housing planned to be given to martyr families, veterans in coming months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. A total of 500 more apartments and private houses are planned to be provided to martyr families and veterans from August through September 2022, the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev told reporters on July 19, Trend reports.

According to Babayev, it’s planned to provide more than 1,500 apartments and private houses to the citizens from the above category by the end of 2022.

For the first six months of this year, 600 apartments have already been provided to these citizens, the minister noted.

After the 2020 Second Karabakh War, the martyr families and veterans were given 3,600 apartments and private houses, he reminded.

"In general, in the post-war period, more than 100,000 members of the martyr families and veterans were provided with 193,000 social support services," added Babayev.