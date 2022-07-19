EFA Champions League: Qarabag FC beat Swiss Zurich

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. Azerbaijani "Qarabag" football club won another victory in the UEFA Champions League, Trend reports.

Within the framework of the first games of the second qualifying round of the tournament, the representative of the city of Agdam hosted the Swiss team "Zurich".

The match played at the Republican Stadium named after Tofig Bakhramov ended with the victory of "Karabakh" with a score of 3:2. Ibrahim Vadzhi and Kadi Borges scored for the Agdam team,. Lindrit Kamberi and Mirlind Krieziu scored for Zurich.

The second match will take place on July 27 in Switzerland.