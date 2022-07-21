Baku hosts conference on Deepening reforms in media sphere towards new goals (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted at 16:47

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) held a conference in Baku on ‘Deepening reforms in media sphere towards new goals’, on July 21, on the eve of the National Press Day in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The purpose of organizing a conference with the participation of representatives of international media structures and the public, foreign and local media experts is to exchange views aimed at analyzing the development course of Azerbaijani press, the results achieved, also media reforms in modern era.

Executive Director of MEDIA Ahmad Ismayilov noted that the agency is aimed at strengthening economic independence of media entities, their material, technical and legal base, modernizing infrastructure, creating a new economic model in the relevant area and supporting the necessary steps.

The panel session was organized within the framework of the conference, moderated by the Editor-in-Chief of ‘Xalq cebhesi’ (Popular Front) newspaper Elchin Mirzabayli.

Deputy Head of the Department for Work with Non-governmental Organizations and Communications under the Administration of Azerbaijani President Saadat Yusifova, noted that the priorities of information policy of independent Azerbaijan were determined as a result of the fundamental reforms carried out by national leader Heydar Aliyev, censorship was abolished, and state control over the media was eliminated.

Material and technical base of media has been strengthened, new development prospects have appeared, Yusifova added.

Yusifova also noted that the role of media in the life of society is steadily growing.

According to Yusifova, media outlets in their activities should always be guided by principles of objectivity, creativity, social responsibility and national interests.