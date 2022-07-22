Azerbaijani minister talks self-employment of thousands of martyr family members, Karabakh War vets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan held meetings with 19,000 family members of martyrs and Karabakh war veterans on employment issues, as well as assessed their capabilities for active employment in the post-second Karabakh war period, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev told reporters, Trend reports.

Following these meetings, up to 8,000 martyrs' family members and war veterans were involved in the self-employment program and provided with small family farms.

The minister noted that the implementation of the self-employment program, covering agriculture, services, manufacturing, and other areas, will continue this year as well.

A total of 2,500 people have also been permanently employed as part of cooperation with relevant agencies and active social employment projects, said the minister.