Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. A total of 2,187 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 24, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 448citizens, the second dose to 106 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,361 citizens. Some 272 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,805,231 vaccine doses were administered, 5,364,362 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,857,106 people – the second dose, 3,330,717 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 253,046 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.