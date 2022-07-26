Azerbaijan opens Family Health Center in liberated Aghali village - TABIB (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. Family Health Center (Medical Center) is ready for operation in Aghali village of Azerbaijan’s liberated Zangilan region, Acting Chairman of Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Vugar Gurbanov said, Trend reports.

Gurbanov made the remark at the signing ceremony of a memorandum of cooperation between TABIB and the State Committee for Affairs of Refugee and Internally Displaced Persons of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Gurbanov added that the center meets modern standards.

He noted that the sides would continue to cooperate in the direction of ensuring the availability of medical services for citizens returning to their native lands.

He emphasized that the general medical examination of the resettled persons is carried out on a voluntary basis.

"Family Health Center (medical center) that meets modern standards is ready for operation in Agahli village of Zangilan region. The medical staff of the center will be transferred to Aghali on July 26. Currently, medical services are provided to village residents by an ambulance and emergency medical team," Gurbanov said.

TABIB organizes a general medical examination of persons resettled to the liberated territories, also vaccination of children against various infectious diseases in accordance with the approved Immunization Schedule within the framework of the memorandum.

The memorandum is valid for three years from the date of signing.