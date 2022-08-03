Members of Albanian-Udi Christian community visit Azerbaijan's Hadrut village (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. Members of the Albanian-Udi Christian community once again visited the ancient Albanian temple, located in Azerbaijani Khojavand's Hadrut village, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The visitors also viewed the Aghach church located in the village of Chinarli.

The Albanian Udins still perform their religious rituals, light candles, and read prayers at these churches, dating back to the X-XII centuries.

Albanian churches are registered by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture as historical and architectural monuments.