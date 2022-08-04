Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. A total of 1,962 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 4, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was given to 295 citizens, the second dose to 248 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,200 citizens. As many as 219 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,824,041 vaccine doses were administered, 5,367,712 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,858,491 people – the second dose, 3,342,589 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 255,249 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.