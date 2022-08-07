Azerbaijan confirms 469 more COVID-19 cases, 422 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. Azerbaijan has detected 469 new COVID-19 cases, 422 patients have recovered, and no patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 801,939 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 789,034 of them have recovered, and 9,760 people have died. Currently, 3,145 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,603 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,069,761 tests have been conducted so far.