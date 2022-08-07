Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. A total of 1,424 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 7, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was given to 222 citizens, the second dose to 72 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 934 citizens. As many as 196 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,829,027 vaccine doses were administered, 5,368,516 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,858,862 people – the second dose, 3,345,731 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 255,918 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.