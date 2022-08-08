Azerbaijani athlete wins gold medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

KONYA, Türkiye, August 8. Azerbaijani athlete Anna Skidan has won a gold medal in the hammer throw competition at the V Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkish Konya city, Trend reports.

The official opening ceremony of the Games will take place on August 9, while the competitions will last until August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will take part in the Islamic Solidarity Games. The competitions will be held at 14 different venues across Konya.

As many as 355 medals will be presented to winners following the results of the competition.