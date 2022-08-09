Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter enters next round of Islamic Solidarity Games after win (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Sayyad Dadashov defeated a Jordanian fighter (2:0) at the V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Dadashov won the first round with a score of 18:9, the second round - 8:5. Thus, the Azerbaijan athlete has passed to the next stage of the competitions.

At the same time, Azerbaijani Saida Aliyeva lost her match against an Uzbek fighter in the first round with a score of 1:0, in the second - 10:5.

V Islamic Solidarity Games are being held in Konya, Türkiye. The competitions will last until August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya.