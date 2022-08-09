President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's support for families of martyrs noticeable - mother of martyr

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Social welfare of the families of martyrs and war disabled is constantly in the center of attention of the Azerbaijani state, mother of martyr Yusif Budagov, Lyatafyat Budagova told Trend.

She noted, that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's support for the families of martyrs noticeable at every step.

"My son, Yusif Budagov participated in the first Karabkh war and on October 27, 2020 became a martyr in one of the battles for Fuzuli. For the heroism shown in the battles he was posthumously awarded the medals For the Motherland and For the liberation of Fuzuli," she said.

The mother of the martyr, who was given an apartment in the village of Khojasan, noted that on behalf of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, the families of the martyrs are surrounded by constant attention.

"This step is an indicator of the special attention of the head of state to the memory of our martyr, to all the families of the martyrs," mother expressed.

Budagova expressed gratitude to the head of state for taking care of the families of martyrs as well in other areas.