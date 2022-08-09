Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens on August 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. A total of 1,688 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 9, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was given to 280 citizens, the second dose to 94 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,129 citizens. As many as 185 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,830,718 vaccine doses were administered, 5,368,796 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,858,957 people – the second dose, 3,346,862 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 256,103 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.