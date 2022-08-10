Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office holds conference on ensuring cybersecurity (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. A conference on the topic of "Ensuring cybersecurity of society in conditions of media freedom and the increasing influence of social media" was held under the organization of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Prosecutor General, Executive Director of Media Development Agency (MEDIA), chairman of Press Council as well as heads of media structures, representatives of universities and NGOs (non-governmental organizations) participated in the conference organized with the aim of improving the information environment in Azerbaijan and preventing the replication of false information.

The basics and results of the use of acts of prosecutor influence in recent years in connection with violations in the field of mass media, existing problems in the application of the rules of professional behavior of journalists were discussed at the conference. An exchange of views took place and proposals were presented.