Another Azerbaijani wrestler reaches finals of V Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA, Türkiye, August 10. Azerbaijani wrestler Haji Aliyev reached the finals of V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Aliyev defeated his Uzbek rival Umidjon Jalolov (4:0). Azerbaijani wrestlers Abubakr Abakarov and Turan Bayramov also reached the finals.

Azerbaijani athletes are participating in the following sports competitions today: shooting, athletics, taekwondo, wrestling, volleyball, handball, para-swimming, para-archery, table tennis, and gymnastics.

V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place from August 9 through 18. In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games.

The IV Islamic Solidarity Games was a multinational, multi-sport event that was held in Baku, Azerbaijan from May 12 through 22, 2017. Previously the event has been held in Saudi Arabia in 2005 and Indonesia in 2013.