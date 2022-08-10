Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. A total of 1,829 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 10, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was given to 297 citizens, the second dose to 121 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,164 citizens. As many as 247 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,832,547 vaccine doses were administered, 5,369,091 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,859,079 people – the second dose, 3,348,027 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 256,350 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.