Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters win number of victories at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

KONYA, Türkiye, August 10. Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Farida Azizova won the gold medal of the V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

She defeated the Iranian athlete Zeynab Ismaili in the final.

Azerbaijani taekwondo fughter Javad Aghayev, losing in the final to Uzbek athlete Ulugbek Rashidov, was awarded a silver medal.

Bronze medal was won by Azerbaijani taekwondo player Patimat Abakarova.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are being held in Turkish Konya city and will last until August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will take part in the Islamic Solidarity Games. The competitions will be held at 14 different venues across Konya. As many as 355 medals will be presented to winners following the results of the competition.