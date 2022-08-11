Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. A total of 1,766 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 11, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 280 citizens, the second dose to 147 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,116 citizens. As many as 223 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,834,313 vaccine doses were administered, 5,369,371 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,859,226 people – the second dose, 3,349,143 people – the third dose and the next doses.