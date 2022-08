KONYA, Türkiye, August 11. Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Islam Bazarganov has won a silver medal at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkish Konya, Trend reports.

Bazarganov lost to Uzbek athlete Jahongirmirza Turobov.

Azerbaijani athletes are competing at the Games in skeet shooting, athletics, taekwondo, wrestling, volleyball, handball, para-swimming, para archery, table tennis, gymnastics, paralympic athletics and cycling.