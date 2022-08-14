Azerbaijani swimmers reach finals at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

KONYA, Turkiye, August 14. Azerbaijani swimmers reached finals and semi-finals at the V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani female swimmer Fatima Alkaramova and male swimmer Yusibov Nihad reached the semifinals.

Azerbaijani female swimmer Maryam Sheikhalizade (50 meters) and male swimmer Rashad Alguliyev reached the finals.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.